Gin launched by historical Hebridean distilling firm

A whisky distillery that claims the title of the only one on the Isle of Mull – and one of the oldest such operations in Scotland – has expanded its remit to include gin for the first time in its history stretching back more than 200 years.

Tobermory Distillery, known for its single malts, has launched an eponymous gin inspired by the colourful island, the second largest of the Inner Hebrides.

The spirit has the same “fruity” character seen in the firm’s whiskies and has been created to ensure a “true taste of the island”.

In total, 13 specially selected botanicals create Tobermory Gin’s flavour profile, including juniper, elderflower and sweet orange peel – with a “splash” of spirit from the Tobermory whisky stills along with a pinch of Hebridean tea part of the mix.

Tobermory Distillery manager Stephen Woodcock said: “Tobermory Distillery is one of the oldest distilleries in Scotland, producing one of the oldest single malts. We’ve got a track record

of producing different spirit types, though we’d never tried to make gin, until now.

“Using a splash of spirit from our famous whisky stills, along with a mix of botanicals, some hand foraged on the island, Tobermory Gin really is something different for the gin market, with an interesting story to tell as well as a high quality and unique spirit.”

Amy Burns, global marketing manager of Tobermory Gin, said the new spirit "has given us the opportunity to strengthen the distillery portfolio and we’re confident [it] will prove popular with our whisky drinkers and gin drinkers alike, giving them a little taste of magical Mull".