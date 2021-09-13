Gilson Gray Financial Management acquires Dunblane firm in seven-figure deal

Under the merger, Graham Robinson, the former owner of GCR Financial will join GGFM as a senior financial adviser.

In its latest deal Gilson Gray Financial Management (GGFM) has taken over Dunblane-based financial planning firm GCR Financial for a seven-figure sum.

Under the merger, Graham Robinson, the former owner of GCR Financial – which specialised in managing family wealth – will join GGFM as a senior financial adviser. In this role, he will be responsible for continuing to advise former GCR Financial clients, as well as existing GGFM customers.

Robinson will work closely with GGFM managing director Steve Herkes and firm managing partner Alastair Lindsay.

Herkes said: “GCR Financial has long established itself as a reputable and respected financial planning firm.

“While Graham has been in the industry 40 years this year, our links as a firm go back more than a decade.

“We felt that now was the optimum time to officially welcome him and his clients into GGFM. GCR Financial’s broad client base from across the Central Belt complements our own and means we can, collectively, provide a broader range of financial services under one roof.”

Robinson added: “Steve and Alastair have been peers and friends for a long time. Today is a landmark moment in the GCR Financial journey and I am confident that the transition will be seamless.”

GGFM is a senior partner practice of St James’s Place Wealth Management while GCR also previously operated under the St James’s Place umbrella.

Herkes was unveiled as managing director of Gilson Gray Financial Management in April this year.

Herkes, who joined GGFM from St James’s Place, will be responsible for the strategic direction of the firm, including securing new business opportunities.

Glen Gilson, group chairman and managing partner at Gilson Gray, said: “Steve’s unrivalled knowledge and expertise will greatly assist our ambitious expansion plans and overall business development.

“He is an expert in building teams, supporting businesses and generating the best outcome for clients.”

Established in 2014, Gilson Gray has grown to 162 staff across four offices, in Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow and North Berwick, each of which offers a full range of property, legal and financial services.

