German renewables group BayWa launches Edinburgh office

Renewable energy developer and distributor BayWa has launched an Edinburgh office as it looks to drive up capacity in its UK operations.

The Munich-headquartered firm, which now has three British bases, will run its services and project divisions out of the Scottish office.

The footprint expansion comes as BayWa looks to add eight further wind turbines to its operated renewable energy capacity in the UK, which this year broke the 2-gigawatt mark.

It also started construction earlier this year of a wind farm at Inverclyde, which is believed to be the first subsidy-free wind farm in the UK.

Gordon MacDougall, MD of BayWa UK, said: “As part of our commitment to grow UK renewable capacity we’ve expanded our scope with the acquisition of Forsa Energy ­earlier this year.

“By 2020 we expect to have eight more wind ­turbines operational.”

In November, the business sold Tralorg wind farm, in South Ayrshire, to pension fund RPMI Railpen.

