General Election 2019: Social enterprise chief calls on PM to 'ditch business as usual'

The head of an organisation representing tens of thousands of social enterprises across the UK has called on Boris Johnson to “ditch business as usual” to unleash the country’s potential.

Peter Holbrook, chief executive of Social Enterprise UK, said the result of the general election was “an opportunity to take the country in a fresh direction” amid a clamour for change among voters.

He said: “The Prime Minister has said that he wants to unleash Britain’s potential. To do that he needs to ditch business as usual.

“Social enterprises are optimistic for the future. We believe that by backing the right kinds of businesses we can transform our country, our communities and tackle the triple threat facing our planet of a climate emergency, social division and economic stagnation.

“He has said he wants to lead a People’s Government. It is time to back the People’s Business.”

Holbrook added: “The Prime Minister faces a choice. He backs our current broken economic model which has taken us to the brink.

“But he now has the chance to choose serious economic reform, reset the system and put us on a path towards environmental sustainability and social justice.”

Social enterprises are businesses that trade for a social purpose, reinvesting or donating the bulk of their profits to causes that deliver a specific social or environmental mission.

High-profile examples in Scotland include The Big Issue and Social Bite.

