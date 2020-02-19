Gail Porter signs up to help Scottish companies tackle mental health issues

Edinburgh motivational speaker agency Speaker Buzz has signed up Gail Porter, who is looking to harness her experience of mental health issues to help others.

Speaker Buzz says it represents hand-picked names who focus on topical issues such as mental health, wellbeing, the environment and climate change.

It added that Porter has become a passionate and recognised mental health campaigner, working with the likes of Mind, Samaritans and Bipolar Scotland, and previous speaking engagements for organisations such as spirits giant Diageo.

She said: “I’ve reached a stage in my life and career where I’m in a good place, and I want to use the experiences I’ve been through to help others. So many people have helped me and I’d like to give that support to others.

READ MORE: How Gail Porter has helped more people than she’ll ever know, including me – Hayley Matthews

READ MORE: Nike star joins Edinburgh motivational speaker agency



“If I can go into an organisation and share my story in a way that helps anyone listening or helps the company create a healthy working environment and culture, then that’s great. I know from my own experiences and from talking to others that we’re all facing increasing pressures and personal challenges, so I think it’s crucial we become more open about issues such as mental health and emotional wellbeing.”

In her motivational talks, Porter will share her story to help people and organisations better understand mental health issues, and to how to support those experiencing problems.

She will discuss topics such as overcoming adversity, resilience, confidence, supporting women in society and creating a culture of kindness.

Her hiring by Speaker Buzz comes after the broadcast of acclaimed documentary Being Gail Porter, which included a focus on her experiences of mental health.

Debbie Byers, founder of Speaker Buzz, said: “With our Edinburgh connection, I’ve followed Gail’s life and career over the years. I thought she was incredibly brave to share her experiences in the BBC documentary, and I know she can be a huge help and inspiration to others. We both share a determination to improve wellbeing and make a difference to the world so I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

Meanwhile, financial services firm Aegon UK has rolled out a series of mental health awareness training workshops to support managers in sites including Edinburgh, as part of its wellbeing in the workplace programme.