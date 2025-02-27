Future champions sought: 2025 Enterprise Vision Awards calls on Trailblazing Women

We’re turning our focus to Scotland’s trailblazers. If you know a remarkable Scottish businesswoman who’s breaking new ground and redefining success, nominate her today! Last September, Katrina Hutchinson O'Neill of Join Talent in Brechin, Angus, won the Business Woman of the Year Award!

From artisans to international brands, young entrepreneurs to silverpreneurs, startups to scale-ups, the EVAS shine the spotlight on the incredible women driving business success across all sectors.

The EVAS aren’t just about winning an award - they represent a movement and a thriving community. Entrants, previous winners, sponsors, and partners come together to explore opportunities, collaborate, and drive business to women, improving representation and visibility within supply chains. These awards champion diversity, inclusion, and the power of female entrepreneurs, proving that success has no limits.

With 18 categories, including the highly sought-after Inspirational Woman of the Year and Business Woman of the Year, the EVAS recognize the hard work, resilience, and innovation of female entrepreneurs and business leaders. This is more than an award - it’s a powerful platform to showcase achievements, gain industry recognition, and inspire future generations.

Entering the EVAS is an opportunity to celebrate your journey, amplify your brand, and be recognised for your dedication and impact. Whether you’re a one-woman powerhouse or leading a thriving enterprise, this is your chance to stand out and be seen.

The awards culminate in a spectacular ceremony at The Winter Gardens in Blackpool this September, where finalists and industry leaders will gather for an unforgettable night of celebration. In a room filled with trailblazers, decision-makers, and powerhouses, winners will be crowned, legacies built, and new opportunities forged.

Nominations are now open! To support entrants, a free online Application Masterclass will take place on Wednesday March 5, featuring bestselling author and awards strategist Donna O'Toole of August Recognition. This session will offer invaluable tips and tools for nominees looking to refine their entry or those simply curious about the EVAS experience. Discover how to maximize your awards journey and make your submission truly stand out.

Affectionately known as The EVAS, the awards continue to uncover and celebrate the UK’s most extraordinary women driving businesses forward.Lasy year, Scotland's first EVAS winner, Katrina Hutchinson O’Neill of Join Talent took home the prestigious Business Woman of the Year award. In her impactful speech, she praised her fellow finalists and highlighted the persistent inequality in funding for female entrepreneurs, noting that investment has worsened over the past decade, decreasing from 2p per pound to 1.8p. Revolutionising the recruitment industry, she offers a hyper-agile managed service talent acquisition model, serving some of the world’s most dynamic companies.

Coral Horn, founder of The EVAS, shared, "It’s always exciting to discover talented women and hear their stories. The EVAS celebrate fascinating and inspiring entrepreneurs, championing the women who are shaping the future of business and serving as beacons of inspiration for the next generation of entrepreneurs."

Who do you admire? Who deserves to be celebrated? Whether it’s yourself, a colleague, or an inspirational leader, now is the time to shine the spotlight on remarkable women in business. Nominate them now - they could be on stage as a winner in September.

To find out more visit www.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk or contact Coral Horn on 01772 348309.

1 . Contributed Enterprise Vision Awards - The winners in 2024 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Katrina Hutchinson O’Neill of Join Talent, 2024 Enterprise Vision Awards Business Woman of the Year Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed 2024 Enterprise Vision Awards - the atmosphere is electric Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed 2024 Enterprise Vision Awards Hospitality Industry Winner Rachael Foster-Jacob of Short But Sweet Photo: Submitted Photo Sales