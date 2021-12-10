Funds boost for 'disruptive' platform that connects film and TV content creators with decision-makers

A “disruptive” platform that connects film and TV content creators with decision-makers is on its way to securing sizeable six-figure investment to scale up its business.

By Scott Reid
Friday, 10th December 2021, 4:55 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Smash has already secured an initial significant sum from an advance share subscription, which included investment from Scottish-based Investing Women Angels (IWA) and other existing investors.

It will extend the fundraise to additional investors in the new year as it looks to give its growth plans a £500,000 boost.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The firm has introduced technology within the “createch” sector where spending on video streamed content is forecast to top £250 billion next year. The company has tapped into this growth market by providing content creators with free-to-access digital tools to create pitches aimed at commissioners and other decision-makers within the film and TV industry.

Jackie Waring, founder and chief executive of Investing Women Angels. Picture: Sandy Young Photography

Smash was co-founded by experienced content creators Fiona Gillies and Christine Hartland who joined forces with Mahesh Ramachandra, a digital product specialist. The team has partnered with film industry veteran Hilary Davis and is backed by Activate Media.

Gillies said: “This initial investment is a real vote of confidence in our proposition which we will further develop across the TV and film industry and also roll out to other relevant sectors, bringing content creators and decision-makers together. We would like to acknowledge the immense support of Investing Women Angels.”

Jackie Waring, founder of Investing Women Angels, added: “We see huge potential for this business to grow its presence within the global film and TV market and across other key content sectors. We look forward to working with the team to help bring its plans to fruition.”

Read More

Read More
AccelerateHER and Scottish Enterprise unite to foster female entrepreneurship

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven’t already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription: www.scotsman.com/subscriptions

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.