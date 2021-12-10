Funds boost for 'disruptive' platform that connects film and TV content creators with decision-makers

Smash has already secured an initial significant sum from an advance share subscription, which included investment from Scottish-based Investing Women Angels (IWA) and other existing investors.

It will extend the fundraise to additional investors in the new year as it looks to give its growth plans a £500,000 boost.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm has introduced technology within the “createch” sector where spending on video streamed content is forecast to top £250 billion next year. The company has tapped into this growth market by providing content creators with free-to-access digital tools to create pitches aimed at commissioners and other decision-makers within the film and TV industry.

Jackie Waring, founder and chief executive of Investing Women Angels. Picture: Sandy Young Photography

Smash was co-founded by experienced content creators Fiona Gillies and Christine Hartland who joined forces with Mahesh Ramachandra, a digital product specialist. The team has partnered with film industry veteran Hilary Davis and is backed by Activate Media.

Gillies said: “This initial investment is a real vote of confidence in our proposition which we will further develop across the TV and film industry and also roll out to other relevant sectors, bringing content creators and decision-makers together. We would like to acknowledge the immense support of Investing Women Angels.”

Jackie Waring, founder of Investing Women Angels, added: “We see huge potential for this business to grow its presence within the global film and TV market and across other key content sectors. We look forward to working with the team to help bring its plans to fruition.”

A message from the Editor: