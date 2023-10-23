Funding injection will help small firms adopt new cyber security tech
IoT Secure is a business support initiative led by Internet of Things (IoT) experts at Censis, Scotland’s innovation centre for sensing, imaging and IoT technologies. The programme offers cyber security workshops and one-to-one consultations to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups. It aims to engage with businesses from Scotland’s growth sectors including aquaculture, maritime, agri-tech and manufacturing.
Some 40 companies are said to have benefited from the free initiative since it was launched in spring 2020, with at least ten invited to take part in the next phase. The scheme will run until next March after securing a funding extension from the Scottish Government.
Cade Wells, business development director at Censis, said: “We are grateful to the Scottish Government for extending the IoT Secure programme’s funding and enabling us to continue collaborating with our growing network of SMEs and start-ups. Supporting companies with cyber security and resilience remains one of our top priorities, helping them to overcome the growing range of threats presented by hackers. We are hoping to make further progress with the programme by showcasing the benefits of integrating IoT technologies within more of the country’s key sectors, while also extending our outreach to a more diverse range of businesses.”
The programme is open to businesses in the process of developing IoT products or services, or looking to implement IoT devices in their workplace. Censis said it would be working with each company to identify their specific “opportunities and challenges”, as well as provide guidance on the adoption of new processes and advise on additional assistance, such as research and development grants.
Addressing upcoming changes to cyber security regulation will also be a core element of the programme. The recently introduced Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Bill includes a regulatory framework on making smart devices more secure against cyber-attacks.
The Scottish Innovation Centre programme, which was launched in 2013, brings together a network of innovation centres focused on different industry sectors or cross-cutting areas of innovation. Each centre works to establish bonds between Scotland’s universities, colleges and research institutes and industry sectors.
