Funding boost will help Scottish oil and gas workers transition to renewables

Funding of £400,000 has been provided to a safety training business as Scotland’s oil and gas sector transitions to a renewables future.

By Scott Reid
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 4:45 pm

RelyOn Nutec has secured the funding boost from ETZ, a not-for-profit company which forms part of the Scottish Government’s £14.3 million North East Economic Recovery and Skills Fund (NEERSF).

Individuals who are currently working in the oil and gas sector and want to recertify for the offshore wind industry, those who want to achieve first certification in the energy sector, and workers who want to renew their oil and gas safety training following 90 days lapse of certification, will now be able to have the cost fully funded at the firm’s Aberdeen training centre.

It costs in the region of £1,000 for workers to renew their basic oil and gas safety training every four years and up to £2,000 to complete offshore wind basic safety and basic technical training, which require updating every two years.

RelyOn Nutec (UK) managing director Bob Donnelly.

RelyOn Nutec (UK) managing director, Bob Donnelly, said: “We are already supporting the highly skilled and experienced Scottish oil and gas workforce to transition their skills into the renewables sector.

“Receiving this funding will allow us to offer additional training to those that need it the most, those people who have decades of skills who are struggling to find work in the difficult market conditions and need to renew their safety certification, and those who don’t have the means to commit to retrain for the renewables sector,” he added.

RelyOn Nutec has more than 30 training centres worldwide.

