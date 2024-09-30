Fund supports five new innovative business and culture partnerships

Culture & Business Scotland, with the support of the Scottish Government, is thrilled to announce the latest recipients of the C&BS Fund, which continues to foster innovative collaborations between the business community and Scotland's vibrant culture sector.

This round of funding will support five distinctive partnerships that highlight the diversity and creativity inherent in Scotland's culture scene, driving innovative partnerships across the sector.

David Nelson, head of development and programmes said: ‘These partnerships exemplify the powerful impact of cross-sector collaboration, bringing together business expertise and cultural innovation to create meaningful and lasting contributions to Scotland's cultural landscape.’

Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society & Bloomberg Philanthropies – Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society has partnered with Bloomberg Philanthropies to create a new digital guide, designating Bloomberg as the "Official Storyteller of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe." This innovative project was featured on the Bloomberg Connects app, showcasing the Fringe's storied history, famous performances, and cultural impact through multimedia content. The collaboration also supported the return of the Fringe map, with 30,000 copies highlighting venues across the city and promoting other Bloomberg Connect partners, ensuring wide visibility and audience engagement during the festival​.

Tiree Music Festival & Smeaton and Associates – Tiree Music Festival (TMF) has secured support from Smeaton and Associates to sustain its "Elevate Stage," a crucial platform for emerging artists. This partnership will enhance the festival's offerings by enabling a diverse lineup, including workshops and performances aimed at youth through the Wee Top' Youth Programme. Smeaton and Associates' investment reflects their commitment to supporting local communities and fostering the growth of Scotland's music industry by nurturing new talent and enriching Tiree's cultural landscape​.

Traditional Dance Forum of Scotland & MHSCollie Medical Associates – In a groundbreaking first-time sponsorship, the Traditional Dance Forum of Scotland has teamed up with MHSCollie Medical Associates to produce a visually striking short dance film, "The Bright Fabric of Life." This film, inspired by Dr. Mhairi Collie's novel, uses traditional African dance to explore themes of motherhood, kinship, and health in the context of global crises. The partnership will also fund public launch events, linking the worlds of dance, art, and biomedicine, and highlighting Scotland's contribution to global women's health initiatives​.

INTL CIC & Readymag Inc – INTL CIC, known for its creative festival International Assembly, has partnered with Readymag Inc to create an accessible online archive of its vast array of creative resources. This archive will serve as a free educational tool for the public, preserving the cultural impact of INTL's events and providing inspiration for Scotland's creative community. The partnership will be showcased at the forthcoming International Assembly in Glasgow, which attracts leading designers and creatives from around the world​.

Loudoun Musical Society & McSherry Halliday – Loudoun Musical Society and McSherry Halliday have teamed up once again, this time for the Society's production of Rent at Troon Town Hall. McSherry Halliday’s sponsorship will support a professional standard performance of the beloved musical, with a special British Sign Language-interpreted show to enhance accessibility. Additionally, the C&BS Fund will support "Loudoun Live," an innovative concert-style event aimed at bringing pop and rock favourites to local audiences in Kilmarnock. This partnership showcases how business and culture can collaborate to reach new audiences and make arts experiences accessible to all​.