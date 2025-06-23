Hundreds of jobs are at risk at River Island as part of plans to shut 33 of its UK stores.

River Island plans to close 33 of its 230 stores in the UK by January 2026, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.

The clothing retailer, which has 21 branches in Scotland, said increasing operational costs and shifts in shopping habits as more people shop online were behind its proposals to creditors.

On top of the 33 stores earmarked for closure, a further 71 are also at risk depending on talks with landlords in order to secure improved rental deals.

The family-owned firm has unveiled a restructuring plan in an attempt to reverse recent heavy losses due to a slump in trading.

The proposals are set to go to a vote by the firm’s creditors – companies or individuals owed money by the retailer – in August.

River Island, which employs around 5,500 people, was founded in 1948 under the Lewis and Chelsea Girl brand before the business adopted its current name during the 1980s.

According to its most recent set of accounts, River Island fell to a £33.2 million loss in 2023 after sales slid by 19%.

In a statement released on Friday, Ben Lewis, River Island's chief executive, said: "River Island is a much-loved retailer, with a decades-long history on the British high street.

"However, the well-documented migration of shoppers from the high street to online has left the business with a large portfolio of stores that is no longer aligned to our customers' needs.

"The sharp rise in the cost of doing business over the last few years has only added to the financial burden.

"We have a clear strategy to transform the business to ensure its long-term viability.

"Recent improvements in our fashion offer and in-store shopping experience are already showing very positive results, but it is only with a restructuring plan that we will be able to see this strategy through and secure River Island's future as a profitable retail business.

"We regret any job losses as a result of store closures, and we will try to keep these to a minimum."

Full list of Scottish River Island stores at risk of closure

Aberdeen - Union Square

Dundee

Dunfermline

East Kilbride

Edinburgh - Fort Kinnaird

Edinburgh - Gyle

Edinburgh - Princes Street

Falkirk

Glasgow - Argyle Street

Glasgow - Braehead

Glasgow - Braehead Kids

Glasgow - Buchanan

Glasgow - Fort

Glasgow - Parkhead

Glasgow - Silverburn

Inverness - Shopping Park

Kilmarnock

Kirkcaldy

Livingston

Perth