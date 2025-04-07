FTSE 100 plunges as tariff turmoil enters third day but when will the selloff end?

“Tariff-related deals are likely to be high up the list of catalysts to drive a recovery in markets” – Russ Mould, AJ Bell

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A market bloodbath has run into a third day with no end in sight as analysts warned that the scale of disruption was one of the worst to be felt in decades.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 share index of top blue-chip stocks fell by as much as 5 per cent in Monday morning trading, following its sharp falls on Thursday and Friday last week. The panicked mood was felt across Europe, with further fresh declines for Germany’s Dax index and France’s Cac 40 as fears deepen over the global impact of Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overnight, Asian stocks across the board sank to new lows after the US president said he will not back down on his sweeping import taxes unless countries even out their trade with America.

The FTSE 100 plunged at the tail end of last week and fell well below 8,000 in Monday morning trading. Image by PA Graphics

Besides gold and a handful of defensive stocks, there would appear to be few safe havens for investors, with no clear bottom in sight for equity markets. None of the underlying fundamentals suggest that the trade dispute will be resolved any time soon. Analysts noted that market makers were not aware of the full extent of the fallout, as current pricing is based almost entirely on estimations and assumptions.

Banks and financials were in the firing line in the UK, particularly those with a large global exposure.

Lale Akoner, global markets analyst at investment platform eToro, said: “Not everyone is fleeing growth entirely, but there’s a newfound pickiness. Some favour services over goods in consumer plays and cash-rich large caps over fragile small caps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In other words, quality and resilience are the name of the game. And gold is gleaming again - both as a diversifier and recession hedge.

Car exports have been in the front line of Trump's trade tariff measures.

“The UK, hit with a milder 10 per cent tariff, has shown resilience,” she added. “London’s FTSE fell less than continental indexes. Some even think Britain might snag a competitive edge - goods made in the UK face lower US tariffs than EU-made ones, potentially encouraging a bit of reshoring of production.”

In Asian markets, China’s Shanghai Composite, which tracks the movement of shares on the country’s main stock exchange, had dropped over 8 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index plunged more than 13 per cent. The latest turmoil comes after the FTSE 100 on Friday suffered its biggest single-day decline since the start of the pandemic.

Trump said overnight on Monday that he did not want global markets to fall, but also that he was not concerned about the major sell-off, adding: “Sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The president, who spent the weekend in Florida playing golf, unveiled a range of tariffs on countries around the world last week, including a 10 per cent “baseline” rate on all the US’s trading partners which came into effect on Saturday.

In a new research note, a group of analysts for Deutsche Bank said the “markets are still reeling from the announcement of US reciprocal tariffs last Wednesday, which has seen investors price in a growing probability of a US recession”.

They noted: “The scale of the sell-off is now coming into line with some of the most aggressive drawdowns of the last decade.

“Looking to the week ahead, tariffs are clearly set to dominate the agenda, but the big question is also how other countries might retaliate. That’s something markets are watching for closely, as it was China’s retaliation that led to the fresh sell-off on Friday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

China’s reciprocal 34 per cent tariff on US exports to China is set to come into force later this week.

Nigel Green, chief executive of financial advisory giant deVere Group, said the smartest investors were “leaning in”, not backing away, as trading screens turned red.

“History teaches us that when others panic, opportunity is created,” he added. “Savvy investors understand that volatility is part of the price you pay for superior long-term returns.

“Those who stay invested and act strategically during times like these are consistently the ones who reap the biggest rewards”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he warned that a more tactical, precise approach was now essential.

“This is not the time for complacency or guesswork,” Green observed. “We’re entering a period where quality, diversification and resilience will define success.

“Investors should be focusing on companies with strong fundamentals, global reach, and the ability to withstand pricing pressures. Regions less exposed to the tariffs fallout could also offer compelling opportunities. It’s about tilting portfolios intelligently toward strength, not sitting frozen in fear.”

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “This market sell-off feels brutal because it is relentless. Often, we see one or two bad days then a rebound. We’re now on day three and the sell-off is intensifying, not dying down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fundamentally, investors are worried about a big hit to corporate earnings and a massive slowdown in economic growth. The potential end to globalisation throws up more questions than answers and that uncertainty is causing havoc on the markets.

“Tariff-related deals are likely to be high up the list of catalysts to drive a recovery in markets,” he added, “and the next few weeks are going to be crucial in terms of getting a better idea of the new lay of the land.