From Trainee to Solicitor: Conor Greenan's journey at Scullion LAW

Scullion LAW is thrilled to announce that Conor Greenan has officially completed his traineeship and qualified as a Solicitor within the esteemed Property Law department.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conor joined Scullion LAW in 2022, bringing a strong academic background and an unwavering passion for Property Law. Over the past two years, he has showcased exceptional dedication, legal expertise, and a commitment to delivering outstanding service to clients. His journey from trainee to Solicitor is a testament to his hard work and the supportive environment at Scullion LAW.

Head of Property Law, Gemma Miller said, "We are incredibly proud of Conor's achievements during his traineeship. His hard work and determination have been evident from day one, and we are delighted to welcome him as a fully-fledged Solicitor in our Property Law department. We are confident that Conor will continue to excel and make significant contributions to our firm's success."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm prides itself on offering first-rate training, development opportunities, and career progression. Scullion LAW’s mission is to improve lives and make a difference, which is a central focus for every client. This dedication also makes it an excellent workplace for those looking to make a real impact.

Property Solicitor Conor Greenan

Farrah Ali, Associate Director in the Property Law department, added, "It has been a pleasure watching Conor grow over the past couple of years, and I have really enjoyed being part of his training. He is extremely enthusiastic about qualifying and should be very proud of himself for his achievement."

Scullion LAW has a long-standing reputation for excellence in legal services, and the addition of Conor Greenan to the Property Law department reinforces its commitment to nurturing talent and delivering top-tier legal expertise.

Conor expressed his gratitude, stating, "I am extremely proud to officially qualify as a Solicitor after seven years of blood, sweat, and tears. I would like to thank my colleagues in the Property Law department for their support and assistance throughout my traineeship. I am excited to continue my journey with Scullion LAW and continue to assist our clients through the complexities of their conveyancing needs."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top-rated in Glasgow, Hamilton and Edinburgh on ReviewSolicitors, Scullion LAW continues to set the standard for client care, ensuring peace of mind for property buyers and sellers alike.

Built on a foundation of care, passion and integrity, Scullion LAW offers a wide range of legal services, including Road Traffic Law, Criminal Defence, Family Law, Wills, Power of Attorney, Estates Planning and more.