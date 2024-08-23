From Old Town to Hong Kong - why this Edinburgh entrepreneur is taking Harry Potter east
An Edinburgh-based retailer known for its exclusive Harry Potter collectibles has hailed a growth milestone after expanding its global reach.
Museum Context, founded by Andrew McRae, has launched its latest store at The Southside Mall, the largest shopping mall located in the Southern District of Hong Kong Island. The leisure facility is home to more than 100 stores, restaurants and cafes, as well as a cinema.
The new outlet will stock a wide array of products, including Harry Potter collectibles, home décor and gifts that “capture the magic and wonder” of the original Museum Context in Edinburgh’s Old Town, which has become a popular tourist destination, with queues often forming outside.
McRae, who is a Global Scot, said: “We are thrilled to bring the Museum Context experience to another location in Hong Kong, a city that values both tradition and innovation. Our store at The Southside Mall is designed to transport visitors into the magical realms of Harry Potter and beyond, offering a unique blend of history, fantasy, and creativity. This expansion represents a significant step in our journey, and we look forward to becoming a beloved destination for both locals and tourists.”
The company’s stores are designed to provide an “immersive shopping experience”, with intricate displays and themed sections that reflect the “rich history and artistry of the products”. Customers can expect to find a wide range of Harry Potter merchandise, from wands and robes to exclusive collectibles and limited-edition items.
McRae said the opening marked a significant milestone in the company’s growth, bringing its “distinctive shopping experience” and officially licensed Harry Potter merchandise to a new international shopping destination.
A spokesperson for Southside Mall added: “We are thrilled to welcome Museum Context to Southside Mall, adding yet another layer of vibrancy to our growing mix of cultural and entertainment brands. Their unique blend of Harry Potter merchandise and creativity perfectly complements our vision of creating a dynamic and engaging shopping experience for the community. We believe Museum Context will become a beloved destination for our visitors, offering something truly special to our neighbourhood.”
