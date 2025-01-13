From fast food to funerals: 'I became a single mum at 19, now I’m 25 and have landed my dream job'

Co-op Funeralcare

A 25-year-old single mum from Scotland says her six-year-old son inspired her to plan her own funeral.

Chloe-Nicole Corbett, who now works as a Mobile Funeral Arranger for Co-op Funeralcare across Ayrshire, became a single mum to her newborn son, Adam, in 2019, aged only 19.

Chloe said: “It was an extremely tough few years, juggling a newborn, becoming a single mum, finding part-time work and getting childcare for Adam.

“For four years I worked a variety of jobs, from fast food to sales and even as a gym coach, but I always felt that I couldn’t progress in my career and that I never truly belonged in any of these positions.”

Four years later, Chloe’s luck changed. She said: “In October 2023, after spotting an advert for a job with Co-op Funeralcare, I thought I’d apply. One interview later, I got an exciting call saying that I’d been successful – I was delighted and knew this would be the beginning of a new chapter for me and Adam!

“I started working as a Mobile Funeral Arranger in Ayrshire the following month. Growing up, I’d have never expected to work in the funeral industry, but I’ve always known that I wanted to look after others and give back to the community.”

Commenting on her first few weeks in the funeral industry, Chloe said: “I was quite nervous when I first started, as it’s such an important role and I was unsure how well I’d do, but I needn’t have worried. My Co-op Funeralcare colleagues were so supportive and really showed me the ropes. I immediately fell in love with my job, and I couldn’t imagine doing anything else.

“Growing up I wanted to become a police officer, but now my career goals have changed and I’m hoping that one day I become a Funeral Director. It’s a position that I know I’d love because I want to care for families from the moment they walk through the door and be with them for the entire journey of planning a loved one’s funeral.”

After detailing her own funeral plans aged 25, Chloe wants to encourage others to start planning their own funeral. She said: “Since joining the funeral industry, I’ve started encouraging my family to talk about what they would like for their funerals – I think it’s so important. I’m really pleased to be able to share that I have planned my own funeral. It doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom. Talking about it now can actually help your loved ones later.

“I don’t want my funeral to be a big fuss, however I do want it to be a celebration of the life I have lived, rather than mourning the life I have lost. I want a cremation with the service taking place at my local crematorium with a rose and lily coffin spray in red and white.

“In terms of music, I’d love country songs to be played. For the entrance I’ve chosen ‘Outskirts of Heaven’ by Warren Zeiders, for the reflection I’d like ‘Save the Roses’ by Lee Brice, and for the committal I’m letting Adam decide. My exit song will be ‘Give Heaven Some Hell’ by Hardy.”

Chloe explained that having her son encouraged her to join the funeral industry: “Adam was the main reason I wanted to do my job. He’s always inspired me, and I just want to make him proud, which I truly believe I’m doing. Adam has even said that he would want to do what ‘mummy’ does for work when he’s older!

Adam encouraged me to plan out my funeral as I wouldn’t want him to be stressed and worried wondering if he has done the right thing by me in what would already be a difficult time. I just want to make it as easy as I can for him when I have gone.

Sharing her advice for those who might be looking to begin a career in funeralcare, Chloe said: “I want to encourage more young people to join the funeral industry. I know sometimes it can be a bit of a taboo subject, but it really doesn’t have to be. It’s such a rewarding role and as sad and difficult as some days may be, I feel proud to do my job.

“I’m lucky enough to get to help families say their final goodbye, which is a real privilege. It really isn’t as daunting as some people might think.”

Commenting on how her friends and family reacted to her working in the industry, Chloe said: “When people ask what I do, they always have lots of questions! I love telling everyone about my role and removing the taboo surrounding the topic.”

“I want to be in this industry until I retire. It’s such a rewarding and compassionate role, and I’ve finally found where I belong.”