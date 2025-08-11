From Edinburgh to London: Local haircare founder grows while staying true to Scottish roots
Edinburgh-born hair brand She’s Thick is going from strength to strength after making waves with its game-changing hair oil — formulated to boost growth and repair damage.
Founded by Edinburgh local Louisa, the brand was born from personal frustration with a lack of specialist haircare for blondes. After developing the UK’s first colour-safe hair growth oil, She’s Thick quickly built a cult following in Scotland.
Now, the brand has moved small-batch production to South London to be closer to blonde hair specialists stocking the product. But it’s not leaving its roots behind.
“Scotland is still at the heart of the brand,” says Louisa. “We’re launching trials with head spas in Edinburgh and Glasgow so clients can experience the oil in professional treatments.”
Since launch, the product has helped customers to restore damaged hair and improve growth — and its cheeky name is winning fans too. “It’s a play on the ‘dumb blonde’ stereotype,” Louisa says. “She’s not thick, but her hair is.”
With social buzz building and salons lining up, She’s Thick is growing fast — and not just the hair.