From Edinburgh to London: Local haircare founder grows while staying true to Scottish roots

Known for its popular hair growth oil, owner Louisa has taken ‘She’s Thick’ down south, partnering with blonde specialist salons to broaden the brand’s reach.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh-born hair brand She’s Thick is going from strength to strength after making waves with its game-changing hair oil — formulated to boost growth and repair damage.

Founded by Edinburgh local Louisa, the brand was born from personal frustration with a lack of specialist haircare for blondes. After developing the UK’s first colour-safe hair growth oil, She’s Thick quickly built a cult following in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the brand has moved small-batch production to South London to be closer to blonde hair specialists stocking the product. But it’s not leaving its roots behind.

She's Thick now available in select salons.

“Scotland is still at the heart of the brand,” says Louisa. “We’re launching trials with head spas in Edinburgh and Glasgow so clients can experience the oil in professional treatments.”

Since launch, the product has helped customers to restore damaged hair and improve growth — and its cheeky name is winning fans too. “It’s a play on the ‘dumb blonde’ stereotype,” Louisa says. “She’s not thick, but her hair is.”