From broke and back with his mum to serving 8 million meals a year: Donnie Maclean’s mission to change children’s health

At 35, Donnie Maclean was broke, back living with his mum, and unable to afford petrol. Yet today, the company he rebuilt — Eat Balanced — supplies more than 8 million meals a year to schools and family venues across the UK. What looked like failure became the foundation for a mission to change the way children eat.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eat Balanced, the company he launched in 2012, first became known for developing what was billed as the world’s first nutritionally balanced pizzas. Working with Professor Mike Lean, one of the UK’s leading experts in human nutrition, Donnie wanted to show that healthier food didn’t have to taste like “health food.”

The science was meticulous. Recipes were designed to reduce sugar, saturated fat and salt while boosting fibre, protein, vitamins and minerals. Small amounts of a highly nutritious seaweed were used in the base to replace salt, providing natural iodine and minerals while keeping sodium levels below government targets. The end result looked and tasted like pizza — but delivered nutritional benefits. Eat Balanced called it “health by stealth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maclean originally produced the pizzas for health-conscious adults, and he was very overt about them being healthy. The products made headlines, won awards and secured listings with Asda and Sainsbury’s. But the supermarket route proved financially unsustainable.

Donnie Maclean Eat Balanced

Shoppers in the frozen pizza aisle were mainly looking for cheap options, and the positioning didn’t work. By his mid-30s, Maclean had lost his home, his savings and his confidence.

“I remember sitting behind the wheel, stomach churning, wondering if this was the end of the road for the business I was so passionate about,” he recalls.

The turning point came from feedback during supermarket sampling: parents told him they were buying the pizzas for their kids, without mentioning they were healthier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I originally produced the Eat Balanced pizzas for health-conscious adults, like me, and I was very overt about them being healthy. However, the ‘aha’ moment came when I got feedback from supermarket shoppers that they were feeding them to their kids and not telling them they were better for them.”

Donnie Maclean, Eat Balanced

That realisation led to a pivot. “The vast majority of kids will always pick pizza if it’s on the menu,” he says. “So the mission was simple: make the healthier choice the natural choice, without them ever noticing.”

The breakthrough came in 2015, when councils agreed to trial Eat Balanced pizzas in schools. They passed nutritional standards, won over pupils in taste tests, and gave the company a stable foundation to grow. “Getting into schools was the turning point,” Maclean says.

What started as a product for adults has become part of the everyday diet of children nationwide. And the mission has only become more urgent. In Scotland, nearly 30% of children aged 2–15 were at risk of overweight or obesity in 2023 (Obesity Action Scotland, 2025). “We can’t solve the problem overnight,” Maclean says. “But we can make a difference meal by meal, school by school. Every time a child eats one of our pizzas, they’re getting better nutrition without even knowing it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continues to work with councils to encourage healthier choices for pupils. “What breaks my heart is that my seven-year-old loves my pizzas, as did his friends at his birthday party. Yet his council insists on cheaper pizzas with lower-quality ingredients, despite us being very competitively priced. I’m determined to show schools that it’s possible to offer great taste and high-quality nutrition at a competitive price — and I know we’ll get there.”

Donnie Maclean, Eat Balanced

Looking back on being 35, broke and back with his mum, he now sees it differently. “What felt like failure was actually the strengthening of the foundations of the business,” he reflects.