Businesspeople need to learn what AI can do for them or be left behind (Picture: Adobe)

Fast forward to 2024 and AI is mainstream. If companies don’t have an AI strategy in the next six months they will start to be left behind.

I’m a marketer, and class myself as non technical. But now I can create my own websites, set up automations and launch campaigns in a couple of hours. Things that would have taken days and required expert skill sets in the past are now achievable in hours and minutes using so-called “no code” and AI tools. Mind blown emoji!

Today, I asked ChatGPT to create some content for slides and a script for a video for the subject I’m working on. I asked Dall-E and Midjourney to create some images. I cloned my voice on Elevenlabs and created an avatar of myself on HeyGen, then uploaded the script I created earlier to make a video to play to my audience.

CodeClan CEO Loral Quinn (Picture: Stewart Attwood Photography 2023. All other rights are reserved)

In this mix I play the role of prompter, strategist and editor, with the technology doing all the hard work in the background and coming up with the design and content for me. The technology is so good it's hard for me to tell whether I’m an avatar or not.

I can dub the video into any language I want and edit the script and video instantly with a text prompt, with studio quality sound so I can instantly create versions in any language, and the quality of the translation is good. I can adjust the direction of my eyes so they’re looking into the camera for maximum confidence and remove all my ummmms and unwanted filler words using Descript. And I can create my own background music soundtrack to run along with it on Aiva.

With this new technology currently upgrading at lightning speed, I created Rool.ai and Playbookcamp to help companies and marketers adapt and succeed.

There are lots of ways to learn about AI. Try Google Bard. Get a free account on ChatGPT and try asking some questions (prompts) today. Use Dall-E to create some images for free using Bing image or creator mode. Get involved and find out what’s going on and how it will impact your job and your life.

I would encourage people to ask what their company’s AI strategy is. If you can get involved in helping your company succeed, and get your company to upskill you at the same time, that’s a win-win.

Otherwise, you can start educating yourself. If you’re a business owner or marketer you need to learn fast, join a Rool.ai webinar or get an AI audit and roadmap.

AI is here, whether we like it or not. There is a lot still being figured out as AI becomes more user friendly for consumers and businesses, and as governments play catch up on regulation.

And so too are the debates on ethics and the unquestionable issue of AI’s impact on climate and sustainability. But we can all start learning more about AI and the impact it will have on our lives today.

