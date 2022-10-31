Property investor CA Ventures said its “exciting” proposals would lead to the redevelopment of the former Archaos nightclub site, located on Queen Street in the city centre. The proposals would see the creation of “high-quality, purpose-built, managed student accommodation”, alongside retail or commercial use at ground level.

Bosses said the proposed development could generate some 250 construction jobs, including direct on-site jobs and additional roles in the construction supply chain. This could be worth more than £10 million to the Glasgow economy during the construction phase. The public will have the chance to view proposals and provide feedback at two forthcoming consultation events.

The Archaos nightclub closed its doors in 2007 and has lain vacant since. CA Ventures noted that the building was in extremely poor condition and did not offer sufficient floor area or a suitable internal layout to provide a viable development opportunity for commercial or residential use. Previous proposals to open the building as a nightclub and later as an office scheme floundered on the high costs required to refurbish a building that had deteriorated considerably over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The student accommodation would be able to house in the region of 230 students with fully serviced apartments and “state-of-the-art” amenity facilities. Redevelopment of the site should act as a catalyst for regeneration in this part of the city centre, the firm added. The site is within walking distance of Strathclyde University, Caledonian University, and the City of Glasgow College.

Proposals could see a planning application submitted towards the end of the year. If permission is granted, the intention is for work to start on-site in 2023. The targeted entry date would serve the beginning of the academic year in august 2025.

A spokesperson for CA Ventures said: “These exciting proposals represent a significant investment in Glasgow and will serve to regenerate a currently derelict site. They will serve to provide much-needed student accommodation in a building which has lain empty since 2007 and which, due to its condition, provide limited options for redevelopment.

“During a well-documented shortage of purpose-built student accommodation, potential students have no choice but to explore rental accommodation, which adds to the already significant strain on housing stock. We envisage this site as a perfect opportunity to add to the vibrant community of students currently living in central Glasgow, benefitting local shops. These proposals are at an early design stage, and over the next few weeks, we look forward to engaging in discussions with the local community about how best to progress this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

An aerial view with the building housing the former Archaos nightclub in Glasgow city centre highlighted in red.