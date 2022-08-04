Fresh investment sees Scottish building block firm attack defence market

QuickBlock plans the move after securing a £310,000 investment from Edinburgh angel syndicate Equity Gap, Scottish Enterprise under its co-investment fund, and the University of Strathclyde’s Inspire Entrepreneurs fund.

The firm makes blocks from recycled plastic that ship in flat-pack form and click open to create strong, durable equivalents of concrete construction blocks. Similar in concept to children’s building blocks, the compact design is said to be easy to transport to remote or hard-to-reach locations.

QuickBlock is made from recycled polypropylene that would otherwise go to landfill.

The company has recently completed successful trials of a bullet and blast-resistant version of its building block which can provide rapidly-deployable shelter for troops in hostile environments.

Chief executive Andrew Vincent said: “The additional funding allows us to grow the business from general civilian use into potentially a Nato-wide supplier of troop protection.

“We have established QuickBlock as an alternative to traditional materials in the construction sector and in pop-up events and we will also be expanding that area of the business.”

The firm said blocks filled with gravel or other material have also been tested as effective barriers against terrorist attacks by vehicles trying to ram crowds or enter restricted areas.

Andrew Vincent with the building blocks, which are made from recycled plastic. Picture: 360 Bid