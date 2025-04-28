Freight firm receives high customer satisfaction score

Speedy Freight, with offices across Scotland, has achieved an exceptional 'Net Promoter Score' reflecting customer loyalty and satisfaction.

A widely recognised metric to gauge customer satisfaction and loyalty, Net Promoter Score* (NPS) is used by businesses of all sizes and in all sectors around the world to benchmark performance against competitors.

It is a simple single-question survey that takes place once a year asking customers how likely they are to recommend a company, product, or service. The results are then analysed and turned into a number, with the higher the number the better the score.

Far exceeding the industry and national averages, leading logistics solutions specialist Speedy Freight, which has offices in Aberdeen, Dumfries, Edinburgh and Glasgow, has received a Net Promoter Score of 85.

Speedy Freight celebrates achieving a high NPS of 85.

Operating in a highly competitive and often highly critical sector where Net Promoter Scores are traditionally low, Speedy Freight is justifiably proud of its world class score of 85 (which is more than double the logistics industry average of 38**).

Marketing Director, Aimee Spilsbury commented: “We are thrilled with our recent Net Promoter Score. Operating in such a fast paced ever changing industry brings its unique set of daily challenges but we are delighted that the majority our customers are very happy with our service and would happily recommend us.

"It’s a great score, far exceeding those received by some of the UK’s best known high street brands and household names, testament to the passion for quality and service delivered by the whole team.”

