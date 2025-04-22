Free webinar set to spotlight key developments for improved innovation in neonatal care

A free to join webinar taking place later this month will highlight innovations which are providing important enhancements in the care of newborns – with attendees invited to get inspired.

Formal NHS Scotland partner InnoScot Health believes that fresh health service ideas, ranging from new technology to simple adaptations in approach, can be essential in not only improving the short and long-term health of babies, but also to enhance families’ overall experience.

First Minister John Swinney recently insisted that government plans would place “an intense focus on early intervention” for both infants and new mothers, a stance which is supported by InnoScot Health.

The educational session on Wednesday, April 30 is entitled ‘ Aiming for better lifelong outcomes from birth through enhanced innovation’ and will encourage NHS forward-thinkers to think both progressively and inclusively.

The ‘lunch and learn’ webinar from 12.00-12.45 will be presented by Regulatory Project Manager Paula Sweeten.

She will be joined by guest speaker Neil Patel, Consultant Neonatologist and Clinical Innovation Director at Glasgow’s Royal Hospital for Children who will talk about, and lend his insights, on how equitable innovation can help to provide the best possible care from the first precious moments of life.

Paula will offer an overview of InnoScot Health’s developmental support, its commercialisation process, and how the organisation is continuing to work in close collaboration with partners on two key projects, Cozy Cuddle Scrubs (by Stacey)™ and the Hug Holster.

The webinar will be a great opportunity to:

· Delve into the forefront of neonatal care in Scotland, exploring cutting-edge advancements, and best practices

· Exchange knowledge and discuss the direction of travel for neonatology care

· Take away practical calls to action that help attendees apply what they have learnt

The InnoScot Health webinar series is open to all, regardless of role or organisation. All sessions are hosted online through Microsoft Teams, with joining instructions provided upon registration.

Paula said: “Our April webinar aims to offer both inspiration for the NHS Scotland workforce on what can be achieved in neonatal care when the right knowledge and support is combined, as well as an insight into success stories and how they are achieved.

“We have a significant opportunity to work collaboratively to improve care with new ideas and solutions, whether simple or complex.

“Workforce innovators with breakthrough ideas can be the difference that makes for improved patient outcomes.”

Neil said: “I’m grateful to have the opportunity of joining this timely webinar, underlining the country’s commitment to providing newborns and their families with the right care.

“It is vital that the need for continuous innovation in this branch of medicine is recognised. We must encourage and empower today’s NHS workforce to lay the foundations of a better tomorrow for generations to come through fresh ideas.

“I believe that identifying, connecting with, and supporting partners to work with clinical teams and develop innovative solutions, in turn overcoming challenges and improving patients’ lives, is an exciting opportunity.”

The webinar will be rounded off by an opportunity to ask questions of the speakers. Pre-submit your queries for our panel discussion to [email protected].

InnoScot Health is seeking forward-thinking pregnancy and perinatal care innovations that can help support NHS Scotland to improve women's health.

