The five-star luxury glamping sites at Achmelvich and Brora provide getaways at some of the most stunning spots along the North Coast 500 route.

Now, some of the area’s most deserving families are being given the chance to savour the unique experience thanks to the generosity of owners Calum MacLeod and Alisdair Young.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An aerial view of the NC500 pods site at Achmelvich

There are 30 nights in total being made available for families in Sutherland to take advantage of, with schools in Brora and Kinlochbervie participating.

“The pandemic has been tough for a lot of people and we wanted to do something to help families in the local community who are in need of a break away,” said NC500 Pods co-founder Calum MacLeod.

“We thought it would be a good idea to offer our pods free of charge for those who could benefit the most and I’m sure everyone is going to enjoy the chance to try something completely different.”

Site manager Christine Maclean added: “I’m looking forward to welcoming the families to both Brora and Achmelvich. These are special places and I’m sure they will enjoy special times.”

NC500 pods co-founder Calum MacLeod has made the generous offer to the local Sutherland community.

Welcoming the “fabulous” gesture, Graeme Smart, head teacher of North West Sutherland Schools, said: “We have a number of families in the area who haven’t had the opportunity to go on any form of holiday and it will be great for them to have the chance to now do that now thanks to the generosity of NC500 Pods.

“Achmelvich is a beautiful spot, they are going to really benefit from the break and will create memories to last a long time.

“NC500 Pods have been very accommodating about when the pods can be used and that has been very helpful, too. It’s a fabulous offer and I have to say I have never come across anything similar from any of the providers of other accommodation on the NC500.

“It’s the first I am aware of and I genuinely hope it’s not the last as there will be so many associated long-term benefits for those involved.”

Stunning: Achmelvic Bay

READ MORE: North Coast 500 Glamping business owner from Edinburgh speaks of turmoil faced by businesses on the route due to pandemic

Dawn McKenzie, head teacher of Brora and Helmsdale primaries, said: “The offer to give some families a short break without charge is truly generous. Some families have no opportunity or means to have a break away and will be hugely appreciative of the chance.”

NC500 Pods launched in Achmelvich in May 2019, with the Brora site opening just over a year later in July 2020. Founders Calum and Ali have since launched Glampitect, the country’s No.1 glamping site design consultancy, which services its UK-wide client base from its headquarters in Edinburgh.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.