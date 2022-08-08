Frasers of Ellon becomes an official partner of Aberdeen Football Club

From left: Leanne Watt, business development executive at Frasers of Ellon; player Millie Urquhart; Colin McKay, Frasers of Ellon MD and Bailey Collins of AFC Women. Photo by Ross Johnston.

Under the commercial deal, the family firm will benefit from high profile branding at Pittodrie and on the AFC Women’s strip.

As the official furniture and flooring partner to the Dons, Frasers of Ellon will also become premier members of the By Official Appointment programme – the Club’s B2B initiative that connects local brands with the Club’s loyal fanbase and brings a family of businesses together under one banner with a range of benefits.

AFC Women will proudly display Frasers of Ellon logo on their shorts and participate in a series of interviews entitled “On the Couch with AFC Women” sponsored by the firm.

Robbie Hedderman, the Club’s business development manager brokered the deal: “Frasers of Ellon is a long-established, family firm and we are delighted to welcome them into the AFC family.

“This latest deal underlines the creative approach AFC is taking to its commercial partnerships. At a time when businesses really need a helping hand and everyone is feeling the pinch, we’re focusing our efforts on attractive deals which offer the prestige of and profile from being associated with the Club but also tangible ways of increasing business through connection with our fanbase. This also means that our supporters can make use of the deals and discounts offered by our partners and BoA members.”

Established in 1930, Frasers of Ellon have been around for over 90 years in the Ellon area and is now run by the fourth generation of the family.

Today, the business boasts an impressive showroom with a huge selection of lounge, dining and bedroom furniture and accessories as well as a large flooring department.