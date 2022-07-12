Fraserburgh RNLI are grateful for the donation of £150

On Saturday, July 2, a delegation from Lodge Solomon Preceptory & Priory made a special visit to present a £150 donation to RNLI Fraserburgh Lifeboat along with a further cheque presented to SCAA - Scottish Charity Air Ambulance.
Syd Ross the Preceptor of Solomon Preceptory & Priory presented the donations to Coxwain/Mechanic Vic Sutherland & Provincial Grand Master for Aberdeenshire East Dr Douglas RH Nicol on behalf of SCAA.
Both organisations were very grateful of the much appreciated donations helping them keep the services running.
The presentation also coincided with a visit from Fraserburgh Coastguard Rescue Team for a tour the station.