Fraserburgh RNLI are grateful for the donation of £150

The cheque for £150 being presented to Fraserburgh RNLI

On Saturday, July 2, a delegation from Lodge Solomon Preceptory & Priory made a special visit to present a £150 donation to RNLI Fraserburgh Lifeboat along with a further cheque presented to SCAA - Scottish Charity Air Ambulance.

Syd Ross the Preceptor of Solomon Preceptory & Priory presented the donations to Coxwain/Mechanic Vic Sutherland & Provincial Grand Master for Aberdeenshire East Dr Douglas RH Nicol on behalf of SCAA.

Both organisations were very grateful of the much appreciated donations helping them keep the services running.