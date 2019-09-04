Franchising legal expert sets up shop in Glasgow

Have your say

Experienced franchise lawyer Andrew Fraser has established a new boutique practice based in Glasgow.

Albany Fraser Solicitors aims to be one of the UK’s top sources of professional franchising advice.

Previously, Fraser was a senior associate at Scottish legal heavyweight Harper Macleod, where he spent seven years advising clients on franchising and a wide range of commercial contracts, intellectual property and brand protection matters.

He is one of only a handful of legal advisers in the UK to have been awarded Qualified Franchise Professional (QFP) status by the British Franchise Association.

Fraser said: “With the spotlight firmly on franchising in Scotland with Scottish Franchise Week starting next week I believe there has never been a better time to introduce a new and energetic specialist law firm with franchising at its heart.

“We will be providing boutique legal services to franchisors and franchisees throughout the UK,” he added.