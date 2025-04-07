Fractional executives are proving an attractive option

For businesses, especially those in scale-up mode or operating with tighter budgets, fractional hiring presents a compelling solution, writes Jamie Livingston

Five years on from the shake-up the Covid-19 pandemic gave to the world of work, the environment has never been more dynamic. As organisations navigate an era of economic uncertainty, rapid technological change, and shifting employee expectations, traditional career paths are evolving. One of the most striking trends to emerge in recent years – one that benefits both employers and senior talent – is the rise of the fractional executive.

Fractional executives are senior leaders who work part-time across multiple companies, offering C-suite expertise at a lower cost. This allows smaller businesses to access high-level strategic leadership without the expense of a full-time hire. At Livingston James, we've seen demand for fractional talent increase by 300 per cent year-on-year, now accounting for around a tenth of our business. This shift is particularly evident in finance, marketing, and HR, where organisations are embracing the idea of hiring top-tier executives for just one or two days a week.

The key driver? Experienced C-level executives – typically aged 50-plus – who, before Covid, might have pushed through another decade in a full-time role. The pandemic prompted many to re-evaluate their careers and lifestyles, leading them to seek flexible, high-impact work rather than traditional full-time positions. Rather than committing to a single employer, they are choosing varied, strategic projects that allow them to apply their expertise while maintaining a better work-life balance.

For businesses, especially those in scale-up mode or operating with tighter budgets, fractional hiring presents a compelling solution. Instead of assuming they need to hire a full-time CFO at £150,000 a year, they can now secure that same calibre of expertise on a part-time basis, accessing senior leadership without the long-term financial commitment. The same can be said for third or public sector organisations, where they are able to attract top tier talent from the private sector that would otherwise be beyond their radar.

Interestingly, many executives who step into fractional roles say it offers the most stimulating, high-value work of their careers. There’s a theory that full-time professionals only use the top 20 per cent of their strategic thinking capacity in their day-to-day roles –fractional work allows them to operate almost exclusively in that high-impact space. It’s not about operational firefighting – it’s about delivering insight, leadership, and expertise where it matters most.

From an employer's perspective, fractional executives offer strategic oversight and hands-on execution. For non-listed companies, private equity-backed firms, or growing businesses, they serve as both a critical friend and a technical expert – able to challenge, guide, and implement change without the overhead of a full-time leadership hire.

Looking ahead, it’s clear that fractional roles are more than just a post-pandemic trend – they represent a structural shift in how senior talent is engaged.

Jamie Livingston is the CEO and founding director of executive search firm Livingston James