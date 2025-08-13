Four Marketing Agency records best ever first half and appoints top industry talent

New leadership team brings national agency and government experience as Four expands client base across the UK

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four, one of Scotland’s fastest-growing integrated communications agencies, has marked its strongest ever first half-year, driven by a surge in new client wins and the appointment of senior industry figures to support its rapid expansion.

Founded by CEO Pamela Badham, Four has seen record-breaking growth in the first six months of 2025, outpacing previous years by a significant margin. The agency has added several high-profile clients across the UK, including five-AA-red-star Cameron House Resort, Baynes the Family Baker and COSMO Restaurant Group in Edinburgh and Glasgow St. Enoch branch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To support this momentum, Four has strengthened its senior leadership team with three strategic appointments:

Four Marketing Agency

● Julie Williams, a former Senior Account Director at Weber Shandwick and ex-journalist, joins as Director.

● Nat Ratner, previously Head of Digital Experience at Brand Scotland and Marketing Director and Mentor at various Scottish startups, becomes Director of Strategy and Growth.

● Graham Isdale, co-founder of The BIG Partnership and international crisis communications consultant, is appointed Non-Executive Director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They join existing leadership team members, Lucy Edwards, who has been with Four for three years and is formerly of BIG Partnership, and founder and CEO Pamela Badham, bringing additional national agency and government expertise to support Four’s continued growth across the UK.

Julie said: “Joining Four is an exciting new chapter. The opportunity to help shape the agency’s next phase of growth, diversify into new sectors and bring fresh thinking to clients across corporate and consumer PR was one I couldn’t resist. Having started as a journalist and worked with global brands, I’m excited to contribute to Four’s momentum.”

Pamela Badham added: “We’ve had a record-breaking start to the year, and I’m incredibly proud of what the team has achieved. Like every company in every sector, we are only as good as the people we employ and retain and the results we achieve. With Julie, Nat and Graham on board, we’re ready to push even further into new markets and sectors across the UK.”

Last year, Four experienced a 29% increase in revenue year-on-year, comparing the same time period this year to last. H1 figures continue to reflect this growing trend, tracking 21% up year-on-year, comparing the same time period this year to last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These figures reflect the strong demand for its integrated approach. The agency now employs a 16-strong team operating across the UK, with team members based in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Oxford and Yorkshire, servicing clients both in Scotland and across the UK.

Four’s diverse client base spans sectors including science and education with Dynamic Earth, and large-scale tech and innovation companies, including Maison Sport in Edinburgh, to leading retail organisations, such as Catalina UK, and destination-marketing companies English Riviera BID to Destination Plymouth. The agency also supports a number of long-term charity and third-sector organisations, such as The Eric Liddell Community, Sepsis Research FEAT, and Salvesen Mindroom.

In the past year, the agency has expanded its service offering to include social media management and content creation, complementing its core expertise in marketing, public relations, and brand development.

Pamela added: “We have been on an incredible journey over the past five years, and 2025 is shaping up to be our best ever.