Former senior Skyscanner executive appointed to legal role at Trustpilot

A businesswoman who has held a raft of senior roles in Scotland, including leading Skyscanner’s legal operations, has been appointed to a top role at Trustpilot.

Carolyn Jameson has been named chief legal and policy officer at the Denmark-based platform that aims to help companies build trust with consumers via user reviews.

She has worked with a number of technology brands across both consumer and business-to-business audiences for more than 16 years.

Jameson served as chief legal officer for Skyscanner and head of international mergers and acquisitions for its parent company Ctrip, helping to build and maintain legal and public affairs, M&A and corporate communications globally. She was “at the centre of many of Skyscanner’s most significant milestones”.

She also sits on the investment advisory board for Scottish Equity Partners and serves as an advisory board member for a number of technology start-ups.

Jameson will be responsible for overseeing Trustpilot’s legal and public affairs globally, as well as ensuring the integrity of the platform as it keeps growing.

She will report to Trustpilot founder and chief executive Peter Holten Mühlmann and will be part of the executive leadership team.

He said: “Carolyn’s experience in helping brands navigate the issue of trust online makes her a fantastic addition to the team. As Trustpilot continues to grow and continue its ambition to bring consumers and businesses together, Carolyn’s expertise will only help improve the experiences of everyone using the platform.”

Jameson said she joins Trustpilot as it continues to grow “more important every day” and is “actively looking to be a beacon for the question of trust in the online world”.