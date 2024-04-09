Duncan Stratford, Managing Director of CGWM UK; David Bremner, managing director of Intelligent Capital and who will be director at Adam & Company; Graham Storrie, director of Adam & Company. Picture by Mike Wilkinson

One of Scotland’s oldest wealth management brands is making a return to Glasgow, creating a business with “further growth potential”.

The Adam & Company brand will come to the fore following Canaccord Genuity Group’s acquisition of Intelligent Capital. Adam & Co previously had a Glasgow office but that became Coutts when the latter sold the wealth management business to Canaccord Genuity but retained the banking bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the Intelligent Capital takeover, the newly acquired business will begin to operate under the Adam & Company banner. Intelligent Capital’s core client proposition will remain unchanged, and its financial planners will be “fully supported in continuing to directly manage their client relationships”, Canaccord Genuity stressed. Adam & Co had previously been part of Royal Bank of Scotland/NatWest.

With the completion of the transaction, Intelligent Capital’s managing director, David Bremner, has been appointed to the position of Adam & Company’s head of wealth management, Glasgow, and will work closely with Matt Phillips, director of wealth planning for Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management (CGWM) UK and Graham Storrie, head of Adam & Company Wealth Management.

Storrie said: “Together, Adam & Company and Intelligent Capital will become a Scottish wealth management powerhouse, with significant growth potential. This return to Glasgow heralds an exciting time for us - our brand and heritage is highly regarded in Scotland and we look forward to working with the new team to bring our holistic wealth management proposition to Scots.”

Bremner said: “Our vision at Intelligent Capital has always been to provide the best, most comprehensive financial planning services and in Adam & Company - and CGWM UK - we have found a firm that shares our culture and brand values. We are excited about the opportunities that our new partnership brings to our clients, who now have access to the expertise in the centralised investment office and colleagues all over the country.”