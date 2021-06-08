Former president of Scottish Beer & Pub Association hired as director of Fusion Group

Brian Davidson, who brings with him more than 30 years’ experience in hospitality and retail, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Fusion. He has just spent three years with Star Pubs & Bars – part of Edinburgh-based Heineken UK – as its operations director for Scotland.

Other industry experience covers a spell as Scottish operations director for Punch Taverns, with 20 years spent with gaming brand William Hill in a variety of executive roles, both in the UK and across mainland Europe.

Davidson has also spent time running his own coffee shop in Greenock, his home town, operating from 2012 to 2019 until he sold the business.

Brian Davidson, former operations director of Star Pubs & Bars, joins Central Belt-based Fusion which works across the hospitality, commercial property and meetings and events sectors.

Alex McKie, Fusion Group managing director, said: “[Brian] is extremely well connected in the industry, with a wealth of experience and knowledge that will prove invaluable at this time within the hospitality sector.

“Our offering at Fusion has become pretty honed over the past 15 years, now with commercial property added to our existing corporate restructuring and management services under Accommodation Services.”

He added: “Brian, along with the rest of my team, understand all the problems and challenges running a hospitality business can bring. We’re still doing it for ourselves every day, and are committed as we have ever been to sharing our knowledge and advice.

“Brian will instil confidence, having dealt with pretty much every issue in pubs over the decades.”

