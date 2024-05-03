Former financier behind rocking chair videos tackles 'entrepreneurial puzzle' with new book

A former venture capitalist who has advised numerous growing companies is marking three decades in business with a book designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs flourish.

Glasgow-based growth strategist Craig Alexander Rattray, who qualified as a chartered accountant in 1994, said “Lessons From The Rocking Chair” had been two years in the making. The book has been inspired by his weekly addresses to his LinkedIn network from his home in Glasgow where he shares business knowledge from his garden deck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rattray has compiled 167 pages of reflection on the “diverse and dynamic nature of entrepreneurship”, from the strategic intricacies of economic planning to the personal resilience required to navigate business challenges. The publication is being made available on Amazon in paperback and hardback, and via Kindle.

Growth strategist Craig Alexander Rattray is marking 30 years in business with a book designed to help entrepreneurs on their journey to success.

The former venture capitalist and corporate financier, who has advised several growing businesses in his role as a finance director and now runs CR Corporate Solutions, said: “My image of a rocking chair is some old person rocking back and forward spouting wisdom and knowledge as they have been around for a long time.

“That’s where the idea originated and while I don’t consider myself old or wise, I started to give insights and learnings from my week, covering certain themes, as well as what my clients had been experiencing. I wanted to do something a little different so regardless of the weather, I would head outside and record my theme for the week.

“The rocking chair videos have been well received with lots of good feedback so I wanted to pull all the nuggets of advice and information together. I’m delighted to be able to pass on some of my business learnings in this way, 30 years after embarking on my own journey.”

There are 12 core chapters to the book focusing on key themes, each touted as a vital piece of the “entrepreneurial puzzle”. Every section has self-reflection questions to guide readers on their journey.