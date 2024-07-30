Former CalMac boss Robbie Drummond secures new senior transport role after ferry sacking
An executive who was removed as the boss of beleaguered ferry firm CalMac has been appointed to the finance driving seat at McGill Group as part of a senior reshuffle at the Scottish bus giant.
Robbie Drummond joins McGill’s as the new finance director and company secretary, coming after he was removed from his post at CalMac in April of this year as it faced ongoing challenges with its ageing fleet because of delays to new ferries. Ralph Roberts, current CEO of McGill’s, has been named its new chairman, assuming the role from co-owner James Easdale who remains as a director alongside his brother Sandy
McGill’s said the appointments would strengthen the business for the next phase of its growth plans. In recent years, it has expanded from Inverclyde and Glasgow into the rest of Scotland, firstly with the acquisition of Xplore Dundee from National Express and then the purchase of First Scotland East and Bright Bus Tours almost two years ago.
Drummond was appointed group finance director for CalMac, where he was responsible for finance strategy, technology, bidding, contract management, risk, and transformation, later promoted to MD and CEO. He said: “The bus industry is facing change and McGill’s wants to continue working with local partners to ensure the highest quality provision for passengers. I know from my time in the transport sector that McGill’s has invested heavily to grow from a regional business to become a major operator in the UK and I look forward to working with the owners, Ralph, Tony and the senior team to enable best performance, deliver strong governance and ensure future success for the years ahead.”
James Easdale, co-owner and director of McGill’s Group, said: “This is a significant strengthening of our team and one that we have committed fresh resources to in order to attract Tony and Robbie to the business. We now have a wider leadership group and Ralph is looking forward to devoting more time towards our growth plans as chairman, and as I move away from that role, it will allow me flexibility in addressing key projects within the McGill’s business and within my wider family investments alongside my brother Sandy.”
