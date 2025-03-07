Former BBC sports producer joins Glasgow creative campaigns experts

Glasgow creative campaigns agency, ALT has appointed a commercial sports specialist into a newly-created role of strategic planner.

Mike Murphy, who has an extensive background at the BBC as a senior producer and leader of a number of the Corporation’s participation-led initiatives, joins ALT as the agency gears up for delivering a series of campaigns across UEFA’s suite of competitions, including the UEFA Women’s EURO in Switzerland this summer.

Mike will play a lead role in developing the agency’s wider sporting proposition. Since launching six years ago, ALT and its team have grown an enviable roster of sport-related clients and strategic partners that cover all remits, from grassroots support of Glasgow City Women FC, sponsors of the Scottish Hockey and Scottish Women in Sports Awards, headline partnership with the Glasgow Sports Awards through to campaign planning and activation for the Scottish FA, The World Boxing Championships, and all international competitions for UEFA.

ALT managing director, Tala Cook said: “Mike’s commercial understanding in the sports environment is second to none, and we’re thrilled to have him on board as we actively grow our reach in sports marketing. His experiences at leading the BBC’s ‘Couch To 5k’ campaign, and being involved in developing The Hundred as a participation spectacle with the ECB proves his ambitions and track-record of success matches our own.

“We have a passion for seeing great campaigns that reach into communities who might otherwise feel left out, and see how sports’ governing bodies can play their part in encouraging that participation with smart, engaging campaigns. There is no doubt Mike will add new dimensions to how we operate and ultimately execute those campaigns.”

Mike, who will remain located in Manchester, underlines ALT’s commitment to recruiting the best people, regardless of location. His appointment comes after ALT’s move to install its first overseas recruit in Helma Von Zadow in her native Berlin as Campaign Manager for the agency’s work with UEFA.

He said: “I’m really thrilled to be joining ALT. They have a fantastic track record in the sports arena and I know I can add some new dimensions and fresh thinking to the campaigns they’re delivering for some of sports biggest organisations. I’m looking forward to utilising their approach and widening its reach into a host of other sports. Sport’s capacity to connect people and stir passions can change the world for the better like little else can, and ALT appreciates that uniqueness wholly.

“Their ideas-first approach to creating data-driven, audience-focused and channel agnostic campaigns will hold massive appeal for a range of sports governing bodies, organisations, clubs and commercial partners alike.”

The father of two has been instrumental in the delivery of a range of BBC initiatives in recent years, leading the ‘Get Inspired’ campaign of developing participation programmes off the back of BBC-rights owned sporting events such as The FA Cup, the London Marathon and Olympic Games.