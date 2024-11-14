Former BBC Apprentice Star Reece Donnelly’s Theatre School of Scotland Expands to England

Building on the tremendous success of the award-winning Theatre School of Scotland, which has been shaping the stars of tomorrow since 2017, the renowned institution is thrilled to announce the launch of its first site in England—Theatre School of England.

With three flourishing branches already established across Scotland, this expansion into Cheshire marks an exciting new chapter in bringing high-quality performing arts training to even more aspiring young talents.

Theatre School of Scotland has earned a stellar reputation, with students landing roles in leading productions on BBC, CBBC, Disney, and Netflix, including fan favourites like Call The Midwife, Outlander, Warner Bros’ The Lost King, and more. The new school in Cheshire will be located at The King’s School Macclesfield, providing an inspiring setting for young performers to learn, grow, and shine.

Families and future stars are invited to our Open Day this weekend to meet the team, tour the facilities, and get a taste of the unique training experience that Theatre School of England offers. This is a wonderful opportunity for children who dream of the spotlight to begin their journey in a supportive and fun environment.

Reece Donnelly on the Launch

“Expanding to Cheshire with Theatre School of England is a dream come true,” says Reece Donnelly, CEO of Theatre School of Scotland, accomplished actor, media commentator and former BBC 1 Apprentice star.

"I’m excited to meet the local community, discover the incredible young talent, and build a passionate team of staff who will inspire and guide our students. Launching in Cheshire is just the start—I can’t wait to see what amazing things we’ll achieve together. Join us this Saturday for our Open Day and be part of something special!"

Why Choose Theatre School of England?

Under the leadership of Reece Donnelly, the Theatre School of Scotland has transformed the lives of hundreds of young people, helping them land roles in major TV, film, and theatre productions. The school’s approach goes beyond performance skills, focusing on building confidence, teamwork, and communication—all while having a great time. Whether your child dreams of being on stage or simply wants to try something new, Theatre School of England is a welcoming place for everyone.

Don’t miss out—join us this weekend on Saturday 16th November for the Open Day at The King’s School Macclesfield! Register now to reserve your spot and start your child’s exciting journey into the world of performing arts.