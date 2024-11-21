Foresight announces investment into Quality Food Products

EDINBURGH, November, 2024: Foresight Group (“Foresight”), a leading regional private equity and infrastructure investment manager, has announced its investment into Quality Food Products (“Quality Foods” or “the Company”), an Aberdeen based, industry-leading processor of meat products.

Founded in 1969, the family-founded business currently employs a team of 60 and serves retail and wholesale customers across the UK. Following Foresight’s investment, the Company will look to scale and create jobs in one of Scotland’s most important sectors. The transaction has enabled the family shareholders to exit, while a new management team led by Brian McMonagle, who has held executive roles at various large food processing companies, including as Managing Director (“MD”) at Finnebrogue Artisan, will drive the Company forward.

Brian, who is joining as Executive Chair, will work closely with Graeme Murray, who recently joined as Managing Director. Mark Steven, former MD of Highland Spring, is joining the board as a Non-Executive Director.

With a strong track record of supporting business growth, Foresight will help Quality Foods Products to capture strategic opportunities in the food supply market.

Ryan Finesy, Investment Manager at Foresight Group, said: “Our investment into Quality Foods demonstrates our commitment to funding promising companies located across Scotland and our ability to deliver on transactions where the existing shareholders exit in full. Quality Foods is an exciting investment, and we look forward to working with the team to build on the success that the Company has already experienced - supporting its growth over the coming years.”

Brian McMonagle, Executive Chair of Quality Food Products, said: “We have extremely ambitious growth plans for Quality Foods, building on its exceptional reputation in the industry. I’m looking forward to bringing my experience to the business to help it thrive and build on its strong customer presence in Scotland, as well as other UK regions.”

This investment marks Foresight’s latest investment in Scotland, where it is partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to achieve their business ambitions. To date, Foresight has invested over £54 million into companies located across Scotland.

