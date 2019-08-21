Foreign Office executive making switch to Scotch Whisky Association

Have your say

The Scotch Whisky Association has appointed Ian McKendrick as its international director.

McKendrick joins from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and most recently he was lead negotiator for international agreements in the Middle East and north Africa.

He also spent four years in the directorate general for Trade, European Commission, as a seconded national expert on China.

McKendrick will lead the SWA team that focuses on the growth of Scotch whisky’s global exports and on improving market access for member companies.

SWA boss Karen Betts said McKendrick “will add real value to the work of the SWA and our member companies at a time of some change in how Scotch whisky is exported as the UK leaves the EU”.

McKendrick said his remit will include building the industry’s presence in high-potential markets such as India, China and Brazil.