Food wholesaler creates 20 jobs with growth drive at Glasgow industrial park

T.Quality is moving into a new £1.9 million logistics unit redevelopment at Hillington Park, Renfrewshire. It follows the firm’s recent acquisition of Glasgow-based food service operator Morrison’s Foodservices.

The company, which was founded in the 1920s in Hull, now operates a dozen distribution centres around the UK and supplies and delivers a variety of products to fast food outlets, care homes and the wholesale fish market industry.

T.Quality, which previously traded from a 10,000-square-foot unit, also at Hillington Park, will move into the newly redeveloped 22,540 sq ft logistics facility at 1 Carnegie Road after works completion at the end of May.

The new site will see the creation of 20 jobs to begin, with further expansion planned in the coming months.

The completed Carnegie Road redevelopment at Hillington Park will see a dilapidated 1950s site turned into an “energy efficient, modern logistics unit”.

Mike Crees, managing director of T.Quality, said: “The new site in Hillington Park is the largest of all our depots and shows the exciting potential and plans which we will be laying down in Scotland.

“The site and our acquisition of Morrison’s Foodservices is truly a game changer for how we will operate in Scotland and really is an exciting opportunity for T.Quality.

Grant Edmondson, commercial director at Hillington Park; Mike Crees, managing director of T.Quality; and Matt White, director, EPC Associates (project manager).