Food techie BigDish partners with Glasgow’s Oceanic Media on 16 awards

Food technology company BigDish has agreed an exclusive partnership with Glasgow-based Oceanic Media covering a string of national and regional awards events.

Oceanic has hosted restaurant awards across the UK since 2007 and will host 16 awards programmes from this September to August 2020.

Under the exclusive tie-up, Oceanic will promote BigDish via various marketing channels to more than 3,500 restaurants that receive nominations and to the thousands of people that nominate restaurants for awards.

BigDish, which operates a yield management platform, will receive introductions to finalists during the period leading up to each event. It will also be the exclusive restaurant booking platform sponsor at each event.

Oceanic Media is run by former journalist Colin Grant and businessman Irfan Younis. They have been business partners for more than five years and their clients include German Doner Kebab, Skwishee and Mayfair-based property agency CPIC.

Grant said: “We’re very excited to partner BigDish on these 16 events. Our role will be to manage the media and marketing aspects of this relationship and assist BigDish to successfully engage with its target audience.”

BigDish chief executive Sanj Naha added: “The partnership with Oceanic Media will support our national rollout with the introduction of thousands of great restaurants across the country to BigDish.”

The 16 events include: Pub Awards Scotland, which will be hosted in September in Glasgow; the Scottish Asian Food Awards, to run in November, also in Glasgow; the Scottish Curry Awards next April in Glasgow; and Food Awards Scotland, an event due to held in August 2020, again in Glasgow.