Food education initiative involving Jamie Oliver launched by Prince’s Foundation

Developed in partnership with Jamie Oliver, Jimmy Doherty and the Soil Association, the Food For The Future programme will be piloted at the charity’s Dumfries House headquarters in East Ayrshire.

It will initially include 48 pupils from four participating secondary schools - with the aim of rolling it out nationally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the course of the programme, which will run throughout the academic year, pupils will have the opportunity to learn from experts in farming and cooking, including Doherty and Oliver.

HRH The Duke of Rothesay, president of The Prince's Foundation, attended the launch of Food For The Future. Picture: Guy Hinks

Pupils will be involved in hands-on horticulture and farming activity, including industry visits and the opportunity to explore the inner workings of factories and meeting rare breeds of animals like those reared on Doherty’s farm.

The programme has been developed as part of the foundation’s wider Making Food Go Further initiative.

It comes at a vital time for the environment, when limiting food waste plays a key role in reducing household carbon emissions. As much as 70 per cent of all food wasted in the UK stems from within the home.

Food For The Future is funded by Sainsbury’s, Richemont, and the players of The People’s Postcode Lottery. The programme is also supported by mayonnaise maker Hellmann’s.

Jacqueline Farrell, education director for The Prince’s Foundation at Dumfries House, said: “Sustainability and nature-based learning are the common thread that runs through all the education programmes delivered by The Prince’s Foundation.

“Through our programme Food For The Future, we hope to inspire young people to think about food and waste in a completely different way

“After immersing them in the practical process and science related to food production systems from the ground up, we will challenge them to come up with their own sustainable solutions to tackling food waste before providing them with the support needed to become food champions at home, at school and in their communities.”

Celebrity chef and restaurant owner Oliver said: “Understanding where food comes from, how it’s grown and the impact it has on communities and the planet is so vital in helping us better understand how the food choices we make can have a positive impact on the planet.

“Combining food education and sustainability is really unique to this programme, and I have developed a series of recipes, tips and hacks to show the kids taking part how to make their food go further so they can limit food waste at home - which is not only good for the planet but it’s good for the wallet too.”

Sarah Gowanlock, the Soil Association’s project manager for community food hubs and programme adaptation, said: “We have just completed a six-month research project on community food hubs which has shown there is clear potential for schools to engage more and to help increase access to healthy and sustainable food as well as developing cooking and growing skills in the local community.

“As a result, we’re delighted to support The Prince’s Foundation’s Food for the Future programme through the Making Food Go Further partnership.”

A message from the Editor: