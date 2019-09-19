Fochabers petwear firm’s latest treat creates social enterprise jobs

A Fochabers pet accessory company has helped to create manufacturing jobs at a Scottish social enterprise after expanding its offering.

Dogrobes, which produces jackets to help dogs dry more quickly, is supporting two new jobs at its manufacturing partner Haven PTS in Larbert, near Falkirk, after adding drying gauntlets – worn on the hands to dry the dog’s legs and paws – to its range.

Dogrobes produces jackets designed to help dogs dry more quickly. Picture: Contributed

Haven is part of Momentum and the wider Rehab Group, a not-for-profit which provides rehabilitation, training and care services for disabled and socially excluded people.

Dogrobes founder Margaret Reynolds said: “Although it costs us more to manufacture in the UK, we are delighted that we are able to keep the manufacturing process in this country and support a business that provides meaningful jobs, on-going training and development opportunities for people with disabilities and those marginalised in society.

“The Made in Britain standard gives prestige to our product range.”

The Dogrobes range is sold by 70-plus UK stockists and exported to Europe, the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

It recently won a contract to supply the UK arm of Orvis, an American retail and mail-order business, and IMS, a leading wholesaler to the veterinary profession.