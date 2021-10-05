Flexible working as important as salary, say UK businesses

Flexible working policies for employees have become as important as levels of pay, new research suggests.

By Scott Reid
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 4:55 am
Almost a third (32 per cent) of companies believe that full flexibility is the optimal working environment.
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

UK businesses identified both flexible working (35 per cent) as well as salary (35 per cent) to be equally compelling factors when attracting and retaining staff, according to the study from HSBC.

Almost a third (32 per cent) of companies believe that full flexibility is the optimal working environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Just over a quarter (26 per cent) of firms want employees to be in the office four days a week, 17 per cent opted for two to three days a week and only 4 per cent went for one day a week in the office. Meanwhile, 14 per cent said fully remote working would be the best option and 7 per cent said no remote working at all.

The research, which polled more than 2,100 business leaders from ten global markets, showed that UK companies are already seeing the positive impact of flexible working on attracting and retaining staff (66 per cent), building a positive culture (64 per cent), improving productivity (61 per cent) and driving wellbeing (60 per cent).

Roland Emmans, technology sector head at HSBC UK, said: “It’s clear that employees are increasingly expecting flexibility to be the norm. As competition for talent intensifies, companies need to look beyond tactical delivery - such as increased connectivity and communications technologies – and embed enhanced flexible working practices to keep their workforce engaged and productive.

“Business leaders who want to innovate, thrive and grow need to ‘relearn’ what work looks like so that they can drive their company culture remotely and push their business forward.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven’t already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription: www.scotsman.com/subscriptions

HSBC
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.