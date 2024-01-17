The theme of ‘Investing with Impact: Innovating Across Scotland’ will be explored at the annual flagship conference from the Scottish National Investment Bank being held this March, in association with The Scotsman and Insider Media.

Willie Watt, chair of Scottish National Investment Bank

Globally-renowned futurist, author and speaker Anne Lise Kjaer will deliver a keynote speech encouraging everyone to think beyond the day-to-day and focus on the long-term and the meaningful legacies that can be created.

Registration is open for the conference at Edinburgh International Conference Centre on Monday 4th March. It will examine such insightful topics as balancing commercial returns and building businesses that can deliver change across many meaningful measures. It will discuss integrating impact investing into corporate strategies and ways to tackle the net zero challenge. The Scottish National Investment Bank will launch its impact research findings and showcase new initiatives from its investees from a range of sectors.

The Scotsman editor Neil McIntosh is speaking on the day, along with Willie Watt, chair of the Scottish National Investment Bank, and Ana Stewart, chair of Pathways Forward, which looks at a new approach for women in entrepreneurship. The day will include keynote speakers, panel sessions and fireside chats, with networking opportunities, including a post-conference drinks reception. The full agenda and other speakers will be announced in coming weeks.

Willie Watt said: “As an impact investor, we believe we have a huge opportunity in Scotland to deliver investments and build businesses that can deliver real impact for the economy and society for generations to come. This year’s conference promises to be a thought-provoking and inspiring day, learning from others’ experiences to realise the potential before us.”