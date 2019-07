Fintech is fundamentally changing our economy by how can Scotland gain an edge in a competitive global marketplace?

This was one of the talking points of the 2019 Scotsman fintech conference titled 'What did fintech ever do for us' held at the University of Strathclyde in June.

Picture: John Devlin

The panel discussed how consumer trust could become Scotland's unique selling point on the world stage, how the property market will be transformed and the wider economic impact of fintech jobs.