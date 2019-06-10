Five Scottish brewers cheer £200,000 craft beer listing with Asda

Asda is extending its craft beer offering across Scotland after collaborating with five breweries in deals worth a combined £200,000.

Aberdeen beer firm Six Degrees North, Glasgow-based West, Alexandria’s Loch Lomond Brewing, Tempest of Galashiels and Stewart Brewing in Loanhead are toasting the stocking of their new ranges in 53 Asda stores.

The new deals mean that Asda stores across Scotland will now stock over 80 Scottish beers, as the supermarket claims customers are looking for "more premium drinking experiences from local brands".

Craig Brown, retail sales director at the Craft Beer Clan of Scotland, said: “The Craft Beer Clan works hard to promote Scottish craft beer at home and abroad, and it's fantastic we’ve been able to work with a major retailer such as Asda.

“The craft brewing sector is renowned for its collaborations, so to be able to bring so many new brand listings to the supermarket stores across Scotland has been a great opportunity as we continue to build on Scotland's reputation as a world-class producer of drink.”

Heather Turnbull, Asda’s regional buying manager for Scotland, said: “The craft beer culture continues to grow, and it’s clear customers are trading up to more premium beers, particularly ones which come from local brands.

“The new lines we have launched are all premium quality and will give customers a more local choice, with a variety of flavours to suit every palate and occasion.”