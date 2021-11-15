Five new board members for Scotland's digital industry membership group

(Upper L-R) Sharon Hamilton, Gordon Morrison (Lower L-R) Grace Galloway, Laura Casci, Anne Widopp.

Anne Widopp, chief executive of VR Hive has been appointed to represent the Scottish start-up community and tech businesses outside of the Central Belt.

Sharon Hamilton, managing director at Edge Testing Solutions, has been appointed as a representative of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), bringing over 25 years’ experience in IT to the board.

To represent large businesses, ScotlandIS has appointed Laura Casci, head of delivery at BJSS.

The board also welcomes Gordon Morrison, head of the computing department at Glasgow Caledonian University, representing academia.

Meanwhile, Grace Galloway, head of finance at 2i Testing, has been appointed to provide financial oversight and help drive forward the work of the membership and cluster management organisation for the nation’s digital technologies industry.

Alison McLaughlin, chair of ScotlandIS, said: “We are delighted to welcome this group of individuals to our board. Their ambitions reflect the priorities of our members, with the skills gap and talent pool being a core issue, as well as access to funding to enable growth and support to scale businesses, to name a few.

“These members bring a wealth of expertise and knowledge, and ScotlandIS and our members only serve to benefit from the guidance, ambition and diverse range of skills they will provide.”

The organisation’s members employ about 60,000 people and contribute almost £5 billion to Scotland’s economy.

ScotlandIS works with its members and partners to support the wider digital transformation of business and society, and engages regularly with the Scottish Government, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Scottish Enterprise, and Skills Development Scotland.

