Firstsource to acquire Scottish-headquartered Pastdue Credit Solutions

Firstsource Solutions Limited, a leading global provider of specialist domain-led Business Process Services (BPS), has announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Pastdue Credit Solutions, a prominent UK-headquartered debt-collection business serving many of the UK’s market leading companies, including banks, utility firms, telecoms companies, and government bodies.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The acquisition is subject to Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approval.

Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of RPSG Group and Firstsource, said, “We are excited by the opportunity this acquisition could bring. Pastdue Credit Solutions’ deep expertise in first- and third-party collections, particularly across utilities, financial services, and the public sector, strengthens our capabilities in a space that is both critical and growing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Just as importantly, this move underscores our long-standing commitment to UK employment. We continue to believe that investing in local talent and infrastructure is integral to building a long-term sustainable business.

Dr. Sanjiv Goenka - Chairman of RPSG Group and Firstsource.

“This acquisition aligns with our long-term strategy to build a differentiated collections business with strong sectoral depth and local delivery capabilities across the UK.

"We’re confident in the cultural and operational fit, and we look forward to welcoming the Pastdue Credit Solutions team as we scale this platform together—with resilience, relevance, and responsibility.”

The acquisition comes at a pivotal time for the UK collections market. With rising consumer debt, a growing role for private agencies in public sector collections, and over £1.9 billion in market opportunity, the demand for responsible, tech-enabled solutions has never been greater.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By combining its digital-first, AI-driven capabilities with local expertise, Firstsource is strongly positioned to scale with purpose - delivering greater value to clients, supporting public priorities, and expanding its footprint in a market poised for long-term growth.

Phil Grant, Chairman of Pastdue Credit Solutions,said, “We are proud to be joining the Firstsource family. This partnership has the potential to enable a new and exciting chapter for our people, our valued clients, and our future.

"With Firstsource’s global reach, deep domain expertise, and strong culture of innovation, coupled with its long-established credentials in debt collection, this move will pave the way for us to scale our impact, strengthen our services, broaden our offering and unlock new opportunities together.”