FirstPort Property Services to manage over-55s developments in Scone and Kinross

The Earlsgate and Muirwood Gardens schemes, which are exclusive to the over-55s, have been developed by Juniper Residential, part of Cruden Group.
The 51-unit Earlsgate development in the Perthshire village of Scone is located on the site of the former Wheel Inn and offers residents a “luxurious communal lounge, reading room, and multi-function space for wellness activities and clubs”.
Muirwood Gardens, situated on the site of the former Windlestrae Hotel in Kinross, comprises a mix of 41 bungalows, villas, and cottage flats, with a hotel-style “club lounge”.
Both developments also include a guest suite for visiting friends and family.
FirstPort Property Services Scotland’s regional manager, Elaine Bald, said: “Both Muirwood Gardens and Earlsgate are in really lovely locations and offer a refreshing approach to the age-exclusive market.
“Juniper Residential is a friendly, professional company to work with, and we will manage these developments to a high standard. We look forward to getting to know the new homeowners and building lasting relationships.”
Hazel Davies, Juniper Residential’s sales and marketing director, added: “We are delighted to appoint FirstPort as property manager for Juniper’s flagship developments in Scone and Kinross. They have a demonstrable track record in the retirement sector and share our values of delivering a personable, professional, and high-quality service to all our homeowners.”
FirstPort Property Services Scotland is part of the wider FirstPort Group, which manages some 290,000 homes in England, Wales, and Scotland, across 5,000 developments.