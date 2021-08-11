FirstPort Property Services to manage over-55s developments in Scone and Kinross

The 51-unit Earlsgate development in the Perthshire village of Scone is located on the site of the former Wheel Inn.

The Earlsgate and Muirwood Gardens schemes, which are exclusive to the over-55s, have been developed by Juniper Residential, part of Cruden Group.

The 51-unit Earlsgate development in the Perthshire village of Scone is located on the site of the former Wheel Inn and offers residents a “luxurious communal lounge, reading room, and multi-function space for wellness activities and clubs”.

Muirwood Gardens, situated on the site of the former Windlestrae Hotel in Kinross, comprises a mix of 41 bungalows, villas, and cottage flats, with a hotel-style “club lounge”.

Both developments also include a guest suite for visiting friends and family.

FirstPort Property Services Scotland’s regional manager, Elaine Bald, said: “Both Muirwood Gardens and Earlsgate are in really lovely locations and offer a refreshing approach to the age-exclusive market.

“Juniper Residential is a friendly, professional company to work with, and we will manage these developments to a high standard. We look forward to getting to know the new homeowners and building lasting relationships.”

Hazel Davies, Juniper Residential’s sales and marketing director, added: “We are delighted to appoint FirstPort as property manager for Juniper’s flagship developments in Scone and Kinross. They have a demonstrable track record in the retirement sector and share our values of delivering a personable, professional, and high-quality service to all our homeowners.”

FirstPort Property Services Scotland is part of the wider FirstPort Group, which manages some 290,000 homes in England, Wales, and Scotland, across 5,000 developments.

