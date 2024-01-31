Attendees at first Sustainabuild Scotland Breakfast Club

Representatives from a range of businesses with an interest in sustainability and the built environment came together for Edinburgh's first Sustainabuild Scotland Breakfast Club held in a conference space at Patina in Edinburgh Park on 24 January.

Delegates heard from a trio of speakers, including Ian Stuart, educational support officer at East Lothian and Midlothian Councils, Deborah Mooney, consultant (partnerships) at Zero Waste Scotland and Dougie Bell, MD of The Edinburgh Boiler Company.

The topic for discussion was ‘What strategies can be employed to tackle the shortage of green skills in the built environment and construction sector’, after a recent report by Skills Development Scotland highlighted that £90 billion of investment in green industries across Scotland was predicted over the next three years.

Chaired by Natalie Daniels, sustainability director for property-focused PR company, Building Relations, speakers brought solutions to the table, including making sustainable building careers more appealing to a younger and more diverse workforce, upskilling current workers and the educational learning programmes already underway at schools and colleges to help build for a greener future.

After a Q&A session, guests enjoyed networking as well as coffee and pastries at Patina, an artisan bakery and restaurant with a dedicated conference space all housed in a smart building that is powered entirely on renewables.

Matt Colgan, director for Sustainabuild Scotland, said: “From construction giants to interior designers, educators and energy companies, it was wonderful to welcome such a diverse mix of professionals.”

Sustainabuild Scotland is a new, monthly networking event in Edinburgh, bringing together sustainability professionals from all areas of Scotland's built environment and construction sector.Each month it will have a different focus and will feature expert speakers who will lead the conversation on key sustainability topics including green skills, sustainable construction methods, the role of renewables in the housing sector, and much more.

The next Sustainabuild Scotland Breakfast Club event is on 28 February at 9am at Patina, focussing on sustainable building materials.

To book your space: