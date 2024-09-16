Collegelands Park: Pictures reveal how £95m housing project and arts centre plans for Glasgow will take shape
The plans for Collegelands Park have been lodged with Glasgow City Council after a three-month community consultation.
This marks the next step in a process which would complete a 20-year regeneration of the Calton area of the city which already includes a Moxy hotel, offices, homes and shops.
This latest phase of the project includes two new student accommodation blocks with 591 beds, as well as 147 rented apartments and a new arts centre opening onto a courtyard. The surroundings will be completed with a park with meadows, orchards and seating.
Paul O’Donnell of Glasgow Enlightenment said: “It’s great to share the final vision for Collegelands Park and I’d like to thank everyone who came along to our consultation meetings and gave us their views on how the development could best serve the local community.
“We have lowered the heights of the buildings to address concerns around visual impact and have taken on board the feedback on how the park should look from local residents and community groups.
“We are very excited about plans for the development, which will deliver new green space, cultural activities and rented accommodation for the local community, along with much needed homes for students in Glasgow, which has the largest shortage of purpose-built student accommodation in the UK.”
O’Donnell added: “It will offer a real opportunity for students to develop lasting ties with the city and become part of the local community.”
The new arts facility will be build and led by Dream Machines Productions charity which has, for nearly a decade, operated a community and arts hub on London Road.
Dream Machine is working to secure funding for the building, with a five-year strategy to have enough revenue-generating activity to be financially sustainable and remove dependency on external funding.
Dream Machine founder Matt Lygate said: “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to create an incredible venue, which will make a real difference to the lives of the people in the Calton area.
“This facility is key to fostering the incredible talent of people in this part of Glasgow – the local people, students who are living here while they are studying, artists and musicians.”
